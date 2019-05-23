Search on for two men drowned in Jhelum at Uri

Baramulla: Rescue teams continued their search for two men believed to have drowned in River Jhelum in Uri on Monday.

Mohammad Sayeed from Sultandaki and Maroof Ahmed Ramgahi from Uri -employees of Power Development Department- are missing since their car skidded off the road and rolled into Jhelum near Shadwani in Uri.

Initial reports suggested that the two had jumped off the car at last moment, but as they could not be traced after a lot of search in the area, locals and authorities launched a search and rescue operation in the river.

From Tuesday teams of police, SDRF, army and locals launched a joint search operation from the accident spot to Kaman Post to locate the two men. However, so far no traces were found, officials said.

