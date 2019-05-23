RSS describes BJP’s win as victory of national forces

New Delhi: Complimenting the BJP for its victory, the RSS on Thursday said it is the “triumph of national forces” and people of the country are fortunate to have a stable government once again.

“Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness,” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement.

“Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government,” he said.

He further said that the Sangh trusts that the new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people.

“We wish that with the completion of the polling process, all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility,” he added.

