Rambagh-Alochi Bagh stretch of flyover inaugurated

Assembly elections should be held soon, says Governor

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar. The second phase of the flyover stretches over 1.04 kilometers from Rambagh to Alochi Bagh. After the inauguration, it was opened for vehicular traffic.

The second phase of the flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs 37.5 crore. The third and last phase of the flyover is expected to be completed by June end.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Malik said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would decide the dates for holding assembly elections in J&K.

“We want elections to take place soon in the state,” he said.

Asked if some officials within his administration were not keen on transfer of power to an elected government in the state, the governor said there was nothing like that in his knowledge.

“We want this (President’s Rule) to end as soon as possible. The final call on holding assembly elections in the state will be taken by the Election Commission,” Malik told reporters.

In reply to another question, the Governor said that the ban on civilian traffic on the national highway was imposed in “national interest”.

“From 27th May all the restrictions will be lifted from the Srinagar-Jammu highway,” he said, adding, “I am very thankful to the people who have cooperated with us and I apologise for the suffering of the people due to the highway ban.”

