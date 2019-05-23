People have every right to express their anger for my failings: Mehbooba

By on No Comment

People have every right to express their anger for my failings: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief miNister , Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the people have every right to be angry with her.

Mehbooba took to her twitter handle and wrote: “I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues.”

She also wrote that she was greatful to her party workers and colleagues.

People have every right to express their anger for my failings: Mehbooba added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.