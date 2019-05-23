People have every right to express their anger for my failings: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief miNister , Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the people have every right to be angry with her.

Mehbooba took to her twitter handle and wrote: “I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues.”

She also wrote that she was greatful to her party workers and colleagues.

