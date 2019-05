SRINAGAR: Northern Command chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

Singh briefed Governor about the overall security situation along the IB, LAC, LoC and hinterland and the anti terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for Amarnat Yatra.

