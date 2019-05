Srinagar: National Conference’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency Hasnain Masoodi is leading with 14277 while Congress Ghulam Ahmad Mir is trailing at second position with 13405.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti is trailing at third position 9818 while BJP’s Sofi Akbar has got 986.

