National Conference leading in all 3 parliamentary seats of Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is leading on all the three Parliamentary seats of Kashmir.

Party’s president Dr Farooq Abdullah is leading the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency by 27000 votes.

Official sources said that till 11:30 am Farooq had got 42552 votes while PDP’s Aga Syed Mohsin had got 8050 votes and PC’s Irfan Raza Ansari had 4654 votes.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, at the completion of round 18, NC’s Akbar Lone was leading with 60064 votes, followed by Er Rasheed with 49897 votes and Peoples Conference’s Raja Aijaz Ali with 48764. PDP’s Ab Qayoom Wani had 26161.

In Anantnag at the completion of 27th round Husnain Masoodi of National Conference was leading with 16554 votes, followed by Congress’s GA Mir with 16168 votes. Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had 11475, Sofi Yousuf of BJP had 1072 votes.

