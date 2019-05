Jammu: A man evading arrest after being booked in a criminal case 10 years ago was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Wednesday, police said.

Zahid Parvez, a resident of Poonch, was involved in a 2009 case of stolen property, they said.

He was later produced before a court, police added.

—PTI

