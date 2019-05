Srinagar, May 23: National Conference has won all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir.

NC president Farooq Abdullah has won Srinagar parliamentary seat, Akbar Lone was declared victorious from Baramulla and Hasnain Masoodi from Anantnag.

Masoodi has defeated former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress state president G A Mir.

Senior Abdullah has won the Lok Sabha seat fourth time in Kashmir.

