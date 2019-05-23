India, Pak must initiate result-oriented dialogue: NC leader

SRINAGAR: The National Conference leader Sheikh Mustufa Kamal on Wednesday said that need of the hour calls for time bound and result-orientated dialogue between India and Pakistan which is key to peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indo-Pak bonhomie is crucial for long lasting peace in the sub-continent,” Kamal said in a statement.

While calling for friendly India–Pakistan relations, he said: “I hope that better sense will prevail on the new government at New Delhi. The protracted issue of Kashmir has already taken toll on the development prospects of the sub-continent. It is the people of our state who come in the line of fire between India and Pakistan. Whenever tensions amplify between India and Pakistan, it is our state that suffers the maximum.”

The NC leader said that for past five years “we didn’t see New Delhi making efforts towards bringing reconciliation in the state internally”.

“We already got the autonomy resolution passed by the state legislature. We aren’t asking for anything new. We are seeking what has already been assured to us by the constitution. The restoration of pre-1953 situation to the state will go a long way in removing the cobwebs of mistrust between New Delhi and Srinagar,” Kamal said, adding: Autonomy affords a way out from the imbroglio that the state is beset with. The protracted conflict in our state has taken toll on the development prospects of the state. The long drawn-out conflict situation in our state created a humanitarian

