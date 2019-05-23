Guv directs release of pending wages of casual labours

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed release of last month’s wages in respect of the casual/daily wagers and salaries of other categories of employees working in different departments who had not received it so far.

The Governor asked Advisors to oversee that wages are released to these workers by their departments by May 31st. The Finance Department will issue necessary sanctions, wherever, required, he said.

Earlier during the meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday issue of pending wages of casual/daily rated workers and other categories of employees in certain departments was brought to the notice of the Governor. The Governor was informed that these workers have been put to hardship during the holy month of Ramadhan.

