Gunfight rages in Dadsara village of Tral

Srinagar: Gunfight raged between government forces and militants in forests of Batipora area of Dadsara Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint team of forces including 42 RR launched search operation in the area.

On intensifying search operation towards suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces triggered encounter, he said.

As per sources, two to three militants of Zakir Moosa group are believed to be trapped

Meanwhile, the mobile internet services have been snapped in Police district Awantipora as precautionary measure.

