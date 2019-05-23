Geelani welcomes UN initiative asking India to submit report on ‘Kashmir killings’

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday welcomed the United Nations Human Rights High Commission’s (UNHCR) fresh initiative for asking India to submit report on “Kashmir killings” since 1990.

In a statement, he said that the UN bears moral and political obligations to address Kashmir issue at the earliest and ensure right to live with liberty and dignity to the people of Kashmir.

Expressing concern on the use of “military might to strangulate the political will and voice of the people of Kashmir”, Hurriyat chairman urges an early visit by the UNHRC, Amnesty International, ICRC and other human rights groups to take on spot stock to human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

The pro-freedom leader pinned hope that the UN as a responsible institution shall come to the rescue of the people of Kashmir and prevail upon India to abstain from perpetrating t human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani terming the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a “hell like prison” on the globe where the inhabitants of the soil always live under the shade of a war like situation.

He castigated the “inhuman behavior” meted out to the detainees lodged in different jails including Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hamid Fayaz, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Anrabi, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Gani Bhat, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Abdul Ahad Para, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan, Tika Khan, Mohammad Shafi Wani, Gh. Mustafa, Mohammad Ayoub Mir.

“Our prisoners are deprived of the basic amenities, proper medical treatment, food and other facilities,” alleged Hurriyat chairman.

Reiterating his political stand, the pro-freedom leader said that the people of Kashmir have never accepted aggression. “They demand right to self-determination which is their birth right,” he added.

He called for an immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes and aspirations of the people.

