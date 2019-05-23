NC, Rasheed leading in Kashmir, BJP in Jammu

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid has taken a surprise lead of nearly 600 votes in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency ahead of PDP’s Abdul Qayoom Wani, People’s Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone.

Hassnain Masoodi of the National Conference was leading with 480 votes in Anantnag seat; Engineer Rashid leading with 3232 votes in Baramulla seat; Jugal Kishore (BJP) Leading with 6027 votes in Jammu seat; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Leading (BJP) with 683 votes in Ladakh seat; Farooq Abdullah (NC) leading with 3095 votes in Srinagar seat; Dr. Jitendra Singh (BJP) leading with 34026 votes in Udhampur seat.

The BJP had won three seats — two in Jammu and the Ladakh seat — in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.

