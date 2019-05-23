Congress leader Ratan Singh dies at counting centre

Before the results of the Lok Sabha elections, 2019 were out, Congress’ Sehore District chief Ratan Singh died of a heart attack at a vote counting centre.

Reports said that Singh was gathering information on trends at the counting centre when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

According to trends, the ruling BJP will form the government with a huge majority and Congress is headed towards another defeat. The BJP was ahead in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress was leading in one seat, as per trends available so far. BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur was leading over Congress’ Digvijay Singh by 44,222 votes in Bhopal, while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 18,456 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP’s K P Yadav.

