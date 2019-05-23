BJP leading in 2 parliamentary seats of Jammu, Congress trailing

Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are leading in their respective Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC is leading in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, while an Independent candidate is leading in Ladakh. BJP’s Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a margin of 32,975 votes in Srinagar, while Singh had a substantial lead of 1,70,944 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

NC’s Hasnain Masoodi was leading by a slim margin of 386 votes over Congress state president GA Mir in the Anantnag seat.

Sitting MP Jugal Kishore is leading over Congress candidate Raman Bhall by 1,07,326 votes in the Jammu seat.

Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid is trailing by 11,644 votes in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency against NC’s Mohmmad Akbar Lone.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Sajad Hussain is leading with 4,723 votes over another Independent, Asgar Karbalie, according to officials.

The BJP had won three seats — two in the Jammu region and the Ladakh seat — in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.

