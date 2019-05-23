AGH chief Zakir Musa slain in Tral gunfight

Srinagar: Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind commander Zakir Musa has been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Daddsara village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces in the village after a joint team of army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dadsara village late this evening.

A police officer said that the cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the forces zeroed in on the house where militants were suspected to be hiding, the militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight, he said.

Top police sources said that Zakir Rashid Bhat alais Musa has been killed in the gunfight.

Musa was a longtime aide of Hizb commander Burhan Wani. However, he parted ways with the outfit after Burhan was killed on July 11 2016.

More to follow.

