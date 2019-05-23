5 CUK students qualify for Nuremberg moot court competition but limited sponsorship puts question mark

Srinagar: Five students of the Central University of Kashmir have qualified for an international moot court competition to be held in Germany, but the students were left a bit skeptic, as the organisers told them that the travel plans of only four of them would be borne.

The university has earlier announced that the students will by fully sponsored by the organisers.

The five students- Mah-Nashit Uzma, Abrar Reyaz, Huzaif Ashraf, Mehreen Altaf and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi -studying at the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) qualified for the international rounds of the Nuremberg Moot Court, scheduled at Nuremberg, Germany in the last week of July.

While a CUK statement said that the group was one among three such groups “to be sponsored fully by the International Nuremberg Principals’ Academy and the International Criminal Law Research-Unit of the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, for participation”, the students have received an email from the organisers telling them that the expenses of only four of them would be borne by them.

“The funding includes the flight tickets, travel insurance, accommodation and per diem,” they have been told.

The organisers have further conveyed to them, “If we do not hear from you by June 2, you application will be cancelled”.

One of the qualifier told Kashmir Reader they werrenot sure if the entire team will be able to make to the event under the circumstances.

Coordinator at the CUK’s School of Legal Studies, Ms Gulafroz told Kashmir Reader that the issue will be taken up with the CUK administration.

She hoped that the entire team will be able to make it to the event.

Meanwhile, the students have been guided by team coach and ex-head and dean of School of Legal Studies, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, who will accompany them to the prestigious event.

Gulafroz said the Moot Court team has not only made its place in the international rounds, but is one of the only three amongst 60 qualifying teams from universities across the globe to get sponsored as per rules of the competition.

“The team qualified after making it through two different rounds including motivation letters and submission of memorials. The third phase, which is to be held at Nuremberg would consist of pleadings and oral rounds,” she said adding the CUK has become the first ever team from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for the event.

Nuremberg International Moot Court Competition is one of a kind as it bears a historic significance in connection to Nazi war crimes and their trials at the end of World War II.

Vice-Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir and Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka have congratulated the team and wished them success for the finals. They asked the students to prepare thoroughly in order to achieve the desired result.

