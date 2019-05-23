2 civilian injured in Awantipora grenade attack

Srinagar: Two civilians recieved minor injuries on Thursday afternoon when suspected militants hurled a grenade on a joint CRPF and police party deployed near police station Awantipora, reports said.

Reports said that the grenade was hurled towards the joint party of security forces deployed near police station Awantipora, however it missed the target.

The grenade exploded on the road, leaving two people injured and damaged some vehicles.

The area has been cordoned off and additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

