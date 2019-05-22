Two girls die, another injured as mudslide hits Sopore village

Srinagar: Two girls died while another was injured critically after the trio came under a mudslide at Hardi Shiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Reports said the girls who were passing through Hardshiva area when suddenly mudslide hit them and injured all of them critically.

However, all the injured were evacuated by locals and passersby to Sub District hospital Sopore where doctors declared two of them brought dead while admitted another, they said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore Mohammad Sami confirmed that the two girls were brought dead while another has been referred to Srinagar for special treatment.

The BMO identified the deceased girls as Shoki daughter of Mohammad Ashraf Wagay daughter of Mohd Ashraf Wagay of Wadoora, Shahista Farooq Rather daughter of Farooq Ahmed Rather of Hardshiva.

The injured has been identified as Sabreena, the sister of Shoki one of the deceased girls.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told that we are investigating the incident.

Investigations are underway and further would be shared accordingly, SSP said. (GNS)

