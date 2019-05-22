Tribal man commits suicide after killing two wives

Baripada: A tribal man allegedly committed suicide after killing his two wives in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Tadikisole village under the jurisdiction of Baripada Sadar police station on Tuesday night, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Baripada, Krishna Prasad Pattnaik.

Shyama Marandi (55), who was angry over frequent quarrels between his two wives, Phulamani Marandi (52) and Salkhu Marandi (51), allegedly attacked them with a hammer killing both, he said.

After killing the two, the Marandi committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch near his house, the SDPO said.

The police rushed to the spot after being informed by villagers and the bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is on, he added.@PTI

