Sumbal rape: Allegations against accused proven, charge sheet to be filed soon, says Police

Bandipora: Police on Wednesday said that the allegations of rape against a Sumbal resident have proven true and that a charge sheet in the case will be filed soon.

The accused was accused of raping a minor girl in Sumbal.

Although the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case is yet to file its final, the FSL experts have confirmed rape.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora, Rahul Malik said that the incident involving an assault on a 3-year-old child in Sumbal is very much true and based on facts and evidence. “We are going to file the charge sheet in court against the accused soon.”

Appealing people to not believe in rumours that the accused will be let free, he said that strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information.

Meanwhile, an order of the principal district and sessions judge Bandipora reads that “from the perusal of the status report submitted by the police, it is established that the incident of alleged sexual violence of 3-year-old minor girls has taken place as a result of which the victim has suffered loss/injury arising out of the reported criminal activity”.

The district legal services authority Bandipora also on Tuesday recommended paying an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the minor girl.

On May 10, the family from Malkipora, Sumbal village alleged that their 3-year-old daughter was raped by a boy who lived in the neighborhood. According to the family, the girl was lured by the youth by offering her sweets and raped her in the school washroom.

The incident triggered widespread and violent protests across the valley for days. In one such incident a youth, Irshad, a resident of Cheenabal village was hit with teargas who later died in the hospital.

