SHC lists eligible private Haj operators

SRINAGAR: The State Haj Committee has informed the general public and aspiring Haj pilgrims of Haj-2019 in particular that as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi, nine Haj Group Organisers (Private Tour Operators) of J&K State have been found eligible for registration for Haj-2019.

These Haj Group Organisers (Private Tour Operators) include M/s Universe Travel Corporation, M/s Alhuda Travels (Subject to condition as laid down by the concerned Ministry), M/s Gazi Tours & Travels, M/s Al Hayat Haj & Umrah Travel Service, M/s Al Gazali Tour & Travels, M/s Rohani Tours & Travels, M/s Labaika Haj & Umrah Services, M/s Behreen Travels and M/s Sehar Tours & Travels (Subject to condition as laid down by the concerned Ministry).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

