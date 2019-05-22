Restrictions lifted ‘in toto’ on NH from May 27

SRINAGAR: “Following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces’ convoys, the Governor has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the National Highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from Monday, 27.5.2019,” said a press release issued by the J&K Government’s information department on Tuesday.

The press release said that the restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack.

“The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections. Elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate movement of public during the period of restriction,” the government said in its press release.

“After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44 from Monday, 27.5.2019,” it said.

