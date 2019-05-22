Pre-dawn gunfight rages in Kulgam village

Kulgam: One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Gopalpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said that a joint team of government forces including Army’s 34 RR and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in the village following inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that the joint team of forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militants fired on them triggering a gunfight.

A police official said that one militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire while the gunfight was sti raging.

Meanwhile, local sources said that the authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the district.

More details to follow.

