Srinagar: One person killed while another was injured on Wednesday afternoon in an accident at Barzulla bridge, Srinagar.

The accident occurred at around 2 PM when a two wheeler bearing registration number JK01X 7218 skidded off the road near Barzulla bridge, leaving two youth critically injured, police said.

Both the injured were rushed to SMHS hospital where one, identified as Faid Bashir from Natipora area of the city, succumbed and another was badly injured.

