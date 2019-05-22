Militants escape CASO in Shopian

Shopian: On Tuesday afternoon, army, SOG of police, and paramilitary CRPF together launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) based on “inputs about the presence of four militants” in the forested Yarwan area of Shopian district.

Contact with militants was established, police sources said, but the militants escaped after a brief exchange of fire.

The operation was called off in the evening after no trace of militants could be found in the area.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that a large contingent of government forces had arrived in Yarwan for the operation.

