Masarat Alam not presented before court: Muslim League

Srinagar: Muslim League on Wednesday said that its incarcerated chairperson Masarat Alam Bhat was not produced before the court.

A spokesperson of ML said that this was being done to prolong the detention of Alam even as the High Court quashed his 37th PSA.

“Muslim League Jammu Kashmir spokesperson condemned the government’s attempt to prolong the detention of its chairman Masrat Aalam by not presenting him before court and releasing him after High Court quashed his 37th PSA.”

The ML spokesperson said that Masarat Aalam Bhat was not presented before the court despite orders from the court. “Authorities don’t pay heed on the court orders,” he said.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: KR Web Desk No biography available at this time













Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

