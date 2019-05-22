Kulgam gunfight: Another militant killed, toll 2

Srinagar: Another militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Gopal Pora area of southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The gunfight ensued in the predawn hours after a joint team of government forces including Army’s 34 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned the area and launched searches following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon government forces triggering an encounter.

A senior Police official confirmed that two militants have been killed in the exchange of fire between militants and government forces.

He added the bodies have been retrieved while the identification of the slain is being ascertained.

