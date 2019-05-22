J&K HC Bar Association appreciates UN report, denounces handing over of land at Zakoora to CRPF

Srinagar: J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, places it’s word of

appreciation for the three Special Rapporteurs of United Nations Human

Rights Council on record, who have written to India and have sought

details on steps taken to provide justice to victims and next of their kin in 76

cases of torture and arbitrary killing of civilians in J&K from 1990, which

include 13 in the year 2018 alone and ridicules the Indian response to the

said letter and describes the same as violative of the Charter of UN and the

International Covenants, which obligates to bring to an end all the human

rights violations taking place in J&K and to conduct thorough, prompt and

impartial investigation so that justice is provided to the victims of the crime

and the guilty are punished.

The Bar members also appreciate the role played by Association of

Parents of Disappeared Persons and J&K Coalition of Civil Society, who

have from time to time, highlighted the human rights violations which have

been taking place in the State from 1990 onwards.

The Bar Association also denounces the handing over of 60 Kanals of

Land at Zakoora to CRPF for 99 years, by the District Magistrate, Srinagar,

in violation of the orders of the High Court, which had directed the vacation

of the said land and terms the same as a blatant violation of law and the

directions of the High Court and seeks initiation of Suo-motu contempt

proceedings against those, who have disobeyed the orders of the High

Court, as the same besides being illegal, also amounts to the impeding the

course of justice as also constitutes interference with the administration of

justice.

