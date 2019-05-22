J&K HC Bar Association appreciates UN report, denounces handing over of land at Zakoora to CRPF

Srinagar: J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, places it’s word of
appreciation for the three Special Rapporteurs of United Nations Human
Rights Council on record, who have written to India and have sought
details on steps taken to provide justice to victims and next of their kin in 76
cases of torture and arbitrary killing of civilians in J&K from 1990, which
include 13 in the year 2018 alone and ridicules the Indian response to the
said letter and describes the same as violative of the Charter of UN and the
International Covenants, which obligates to bring to an end all the human
rights violations taking place in J&K and to conduct thorough, prompt and
impartial investigation so that justice is provided to the victims of the crime
and the guilty are punished.
The Bar members also appreciate the role played by Association of
Parents of Disappeared Persons and J&K Coalition of Civil Society, who
have from time to time, highlighted the human rights violations which have
been taking place in the State from 1990 onwards.
The Bar Association also denounces the handing over of 60 Kanals of
Land at Zakoora to CRPF for 99 years, by the District Magistrate, Srinagar,
in violation of the orders of the High Court, which had directed the vacation
of the said land and terms the same as a blatant violation of law and the
directions of the High Court and seeks initiation of Suo-motu contempt
proceedings against those, who have disobeyed the orders of the High
Court, as the same besides being illegal, also amounts to the impeding the
course of justice as also constitutes interference with the administration of
justice.