Hurriyat denounces curbs

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday slammed authorities for placing its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest and imposing curfew across downtown to foil the Eidgah march.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to lead the rally from Jamia Masjid Srinagar to Martyrs’ Graveyard Eidgah to hold Fateha prayers and pay tributes to his late father Mirwaiz Moulana Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone and Hawal martyrs.

A spokesperson of the amalgam termed the authorities’ move as highly undemocratic and insensitive, saying, “It is unfortunate that even commemorative rallies and gathering by Hurriyat are disallowed.”

“It is not for the first time that authorities imposed curfew and deployed government forces in length and sealed all routes leading to martyrs’ graveyard but it has been the practice of them since past over a decade now,” he said in a statement.

“Imposing curbs, restrictions and caging the leadership can neither kill the reality of Kashmir issue nor the ideology that runs deep in the heart of every single citizen of Kashmir regarding its resolution, nor will it wash away the memories of the martyrdom of great leaders and all the martyrs of Kashmir struggle from the minds of people,” he said.

The leadership and the people of Kashmir are steadfast and committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, the spokesperson said.

