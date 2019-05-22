Hizb militant slain Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar: A militant of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed in an encounter with government forces at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in pre-dawn hours on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that one militant was killed during the course of gunfight.

He said that one militant body has been recovered so far along with a weapon from the site of the encounter and searches are underway to see if there is any more body.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

Sources, however, identified the slain as Zahid Ahmad Mantoo son of Bashir Ahmad Mantoo of Ferripora Shopian.

Zahid was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had joined militant ranks on August 25, last year.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been snapped in the southern district as a precautionary measures.

Earlier, the encounter broke out after a joint team of army’s 34RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Gopalpora village. (GNS)

