SRINAGAR:Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover in presence of other government officials.

The stretch over 1. 04 kilometer of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover was thrown open for vehicular traffic.

The third and last phase of the flyover is expected to be completed by June end.

