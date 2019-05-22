Farmer killed after objecting to picking of tomatoes

Jabalpur: A farmer killed another farmer after being caught picking tomatoes from a farm in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Mehgawan village Tuesday night. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Chakresh Patel (30), a farmer himself, allegedly attacked Rajendra Kachhi (45) with an axe after the latter objected to Patel plucking tomatoes from his farm without permission, said Panagar police station in-charge Ravindra Verma.

Kachhi had gone to his fields Tuesday night after dinner to inspect the crops, he said.

When he saw Patel plucking tomatoes, he informed his family members about it on mobile phone and asked Patel to go to the house with him.

As they were walking, Patel allegedly hit him in the back of his head with an axe, the police officer said.

Police arrested Patel and further probe is on, he added.@PTI

