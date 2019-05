Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Election Commission of India (ECI) would decide the dates for holding state assembly elections.

Governor said this during the inauguration of second phase of much awaited Jahangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover.

” We also want elections should be happen in the state,” Governor said.

