Curbs imposed in downtown, Eidgah march foiled

Srinagar: Streets in Kashmir valley wore a deserted look on Tuesday as people observed a complete shutdown in response to the call given by the Syed Ali Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference (G) to mark the death anniversaries of Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone and the martyrs of the “Hawal massacre”.

Syed Geelani had urged people to observe a complete shutdown and march to the Eidgah graveyard in large numbers. To prevent the march, government authorities imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar, including in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal in the old city, while partial restrictions were imposed in areas under Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations.

As per witnesses, police and paramilitary CRPF was deployed in strength on roads in several Srinagar areas, including in Nowhatta. People said that government forces erected barricades on roads and did not allow any public movement in Rajouri Kadal and Nowhatta areas. They said that contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF arrived early in the morning and imposed strict restrictions, forcing people to stay indoors.

Shops and other business establishments at Residency Road, Lambert Lane, Regal Chowk, Maisuma, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Nawa Kadal, Rajouri Kadal and many other areas of Srinagar remained shut throughout the day in response to the shutdown call. Schools, colleges and universities remained closed while public transport did not ply on roads.

The situation remained peaceful during the day in Srinagar but some reports suggested that minor clashes erupted in Zal Dagar in the evening.

To foil the proposed march to Eidgah, the government placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest at his Nigeen residence. Syed Ali Geelani remained under house arrest at his uptown Hyderpora residence.

Moulvi Mohammad Farooq was killed by unidentified gunmen who barged into his Nigeen residence on May 21, 1990. On the same day, a huge procession carrying his coffin was fired upon by CRPF men at Hawal in Srinagar. More than 60 civilians were killed in the CRPF firing, making it one of the biggest massacres in Kashmir.

It was at Eidgah that separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone was assassinated at the commemorative rally on Moulvi Farooq’s death anniversary on May 21, 2002. Both Moulvi Farooq and Lone are buried at the Eidgah “martyrs’ graveyard”.

