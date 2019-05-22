Bizarre! Driver coats car with cow dung to cool it as temperatures soar

With temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad, a resident of the city has come up with an innovative way to stay cool while driving, NDTV reported.

Quoting some facebook posts about it, NDTV reported that “A Facebook post that has raised quite a few eyebrows online shows a car completely covered with cow dung. Surprised? Curious? Grossed out? According to Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das, who shared the pics online, the car belongs to a woman who covered it in dung to cool it down as the heat rises in the city.”

“Best use of cow dung I have ever seen,” wrote Mr Das while sharing the pictures online. He added that the car belongs to Sejal Shah, who apparently came up with the unique cooling hack. In the comments section, he explained that the pictures were sent to him on WhatsApp.

The two pictures of the dung-covered car have left many laughing, and others praising the car owner’s ingenuity, it reported.

