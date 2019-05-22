BDO Sopore caught red handed accepting bribe by Anti Corruption Bureau

Srinagar: Block Development Officer, Sopore on Wednesday was caught red handed accepting bribe.

“Today 22nd of May-2019 a written complaint was lodged with Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), by a daily wage worker in Block Sopore who alleged that Block Development officer Sopore, namely Ab. Rashid Ahanger demands bribe for releasing their wages,” an official statement said.

On this complaint a Case FIR No. 09/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 has been registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Sajad Ahmad who laid a successful trap and the said Block Development Officer was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation into the case is going on.

