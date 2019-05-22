BDO Sopore caught red handed accepting bribe by Anti Corruption Bureau

By on No Comment

BDO Sopore caught red handed accepting bribe by Anti Corruption Bureau

Srinagar: Block Development Officer, Sopore on Wednesday was caught red handed accepting bribe.

“Today 22nd of May-2019 a written complaint was lodged with Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), by a daily wage worker in Block Sopore who alleged that Block Development officer Sopore, namely Ab. Rashid Ahanger demands bribe for releasing their wages,” an official statement said.

On this complaint a Case FIR No. 09/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 has been registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Sajad Ahmad who laid a successful trap and the said Block Development Officer was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation into the case is going on.

BDO Sopore caught red handed accepting bribe by Anti Corruption Bureau added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.