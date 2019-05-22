Army personnel killed, 7 injured in IED blast along LoC in Poonch

Poonch: An army soldier was killed and seven others sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion near forward post along Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports said an army patrol of 12 Madras Regiment was going through the area at Dhera Dabsi when the explosion took place.

In the explosion, eight soldiers suffered injuries and were evacuated to nearby army’s health facility, they said.

One among the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries, they said.

A senior Police officer confirmed the death of an army soldier and injuries to seven others.

The officer said that the nature of blast is being ascertained. (GNS)

