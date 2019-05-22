Anti-Corruption Bureau books BDO Sopore for accepting bribe

Srinagar: Block Development Officer, Sopore was caught “red-handed” accepting bribe by a team of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the ACB, in a statement said that on May 22, 2019 a written complaint was lodged with Anti-Corruption Bureau, by a daily wage worker in Block Sopore who alleged that Block Development officer Sopore, namely Ab. Rashid Ahanger demands bribe for releasing their wages.

“On this complaint a case FIR No. 09/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 was registered and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Sajad Ahmad who laid a successful trap and the said Block Development Officer was “caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.”

Further investigation into the case is going on.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: KR Web Desk No biography available at this time













Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

