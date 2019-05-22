650 kg of poppy recovered in Ramban

Jammu: As many as 650 kg of poppy was seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday night, officials said.

A police party, conducting surprise checks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Digdol, signalled an oil tanker to stop, they said.

Seeing the police personnel, the driver stopped the oil tanker at a distance from the check post and ran away, they said.

Upon searching the tanker, 33 gunny bags with 650 kg of poppy was found, they said, adding the drug consignment was being smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab, they said.

The vehicle was seized and a case registered against the accused at Police Station Ramban, they said.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: KR Web Desk No biography available at this time













Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

