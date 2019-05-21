Woman charred to death as car catches fire after accident in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman was charred to death Tuesday when the car in which she was travelling caught fire following a collision with another vehicle in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said.

Her husband and their 14-year-old daughter sustained serious burn injuries.

The accident took place at Kolgaon in Georai tehsil around 12.30 pm when Dnyaneshwar Jadhav (40), his wife Manisha and daughter Lavanya were returning to Pune after attending a wedding in Parbhani, a police official said.

A speeding SUV hit their car and the car caught fire, he said.

While Dnyaneshwar and Lavanya could get out of the vehicle, Manisha was trapped inside, he said.

Lavanya’s condition was critical, the officer added.

Dnyaneshwar, an engineer, works with a private company at Bhosri near Pune, he said.

