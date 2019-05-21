Pellet victim Asif’s father released from Police custody

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has released the father of pellet hit teenager from the custody on Wednesday, reports said.

Zahoor Ahmad Parray, father of 14 year old pellet victim Asif Ahmad Parray has joined his family this afternoon after spending one month in police custody.

Asif was badly injured after government forces use pellets during an encounter with militants in Handew Village of Shopian district.

Earlier, Kashmir Reader has reported that Asif’s father, a 60-year-old man, is languishing in police custody since a month. His impoverished family is as worried about the expenses of Asif’s treatment as they are horrified at the cruel turn of events in the boy’s life.

His mother, Nisara, said that her son was heading towards home when government forces fired on him with a full cartridge of pellets from point-blank range.

“Doctors told us that they have seen hundreds of pellet victims but Asif would be the first whose eye will be removed,” she said.

Family members said they were still clueless why the 60-year-old Zahoor was arrested. “Everyone knows how a 60-year-old man, father of three children, will take part in stone-pelting,” said Abdul Baseer Parray, nephew of Zahoor.

He said that his impoverished uncle was the lone earning member of the family.

Basser said that since the injury to Asif, all the family members are desperately trying to get Zahoor released from police custody. But their efforts are failing.

“The family has no means to pay for Asif’s treatment. We request people to help the family,” Baseer said.

