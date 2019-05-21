On growing consumption of processed food, experts warn of health hazards

Srinagar: Increasing sales reflect the growing consumption of packaged and processed food in Kashmir, but experts warn that it has harmful impacts. “Processed food contains extra salt, fat, oil and different kinds of preservatives to keep it fresh artificially, substances that are harmful for the human body,” says Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, a public health expert. He said the labeling and preservation process couldn’t be relied on, so “it is better to avoid use”.

“I recommend consumption of fresh foods prepared at home, rather than that packaged in factories for use long after,” Dr Salim said. Various packaged foods like packaged mutton, wazwan, chicken, frozen vegetables, fish, spices and fruits imported from outside are trending in Kashmir markets, attracting children and adults alike. However, the abrupt change in consumption habits towards packaged foods and beverages that are sold at every shop will have adverse impact on health, studies have shown. Dr Salim, who heads the Social and Prevention Medicine Department at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that ingredients which act as preservative in packaged foods are the main contributory factors for obesity, hypertension and other disorders.

“This also leads to dehydration in the body, as the processed food contains extra salt,” he said, adding that processed and packaged foods should be used only in case fresh food is not available. Recently, a study published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism stated that when people eat lots of highly- processed food, they’re more likely to gain weight. “We found that, in fact, people ate many more calories on the ultra-processed diet, and this caused them to gain weight and body fat,” it said.

Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Hilal Ahmad, said that his department has been monitoring the sale of packaged and processed food in the market. “We have collected many samples of these food items in the past and found them to be misbranded. We have launched prosecution against many shopkeepers and owners of department stores. It has improved the quality to a large extent,” he said. According to him, the food safety department can’t recommend ban on sale of processed food as “most of the items are being marketed by big companies using high standards of processing.” “We are monitoring them regularly and we launch action as and when required,” he said.

