Moulana Farooq’s anniversary: Mirwaiz under house arrest, restrictions in downtown today

SRINAGAR: Authorities have placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest ahead of the Eidgah Chalo announced by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) to observe the death anniversary of late Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq. Authorities have also decided not to allow the procession scheduled to be led by Mirwaiz on Tuesday.

Restrictions have been ordered in parts of old city in view of a shutdown call given by the joint resistance leadership (JRL) for Tuesday, May 21, to commemorate the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, martyrs of 1990 Hawal massacre and Abdul Gani Lone. Curbs will be imposed in Nowhatta, Safakadal, Rainwari, M R Gung and Khanyar police stations. Police said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in wake of the strike call.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

