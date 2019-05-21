Missing Bandipora teacher found dead

Family says police lax in investigation

Bandipora: A school teacher hailing from Mantrigam village of Bandipora district who had been missing for a week was found dead Monday. A body recovered from Wullar Lake by locals near Laharwalpora village on Monday was, on identification, found to be of the missing teacher, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. Hailing from Sheikhpora, Mantrigam village, the 30-year-old teacher had been missing since May 13, the day he had failed to return home from school in Chuntimullah village of the district. The family after failing to trace his whereabouts lodged a complaint at Police Station Pethkoot. The principal of the school, where Mushtaq was posted, is said to have accompanied him to bus stand in the market, after which there was trace of him. Mushtaq’s family and relatives had staged a protest on Saturday alleging a lax investigation by administration and police. On Monday, as his body was found, the family reiterated their alegation. “Whatever investigation happened till today didn’t happen properly as police failed in finding any clue. Had the investigation been done seriously this incident would have never happened. A man is being kidnapped in the broad daylight,” Mushtaq’s brother Manzoor Ahmad Lone said.

“The police investigation is suspicious and all we need now is justice as the damage has been done.” Manzoor added that an auto driver brought for questioning in the case was making contradictory statements benefiting the main accused “due to which we feel suspicious about the police”. “Only three days back his display picture on Facebook changed which means his cellphone is with somebody but the police are failing to trace him out.” Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, Rahul Malik said that police received a missing report on 17th, while the man had been missing from 13th. “On receiving the complaint we immediately launched an investigation and worked on different angles and today morning his body was recovered from Wullar by locals and upon retrieving the dead body we initiated investigation under section 174crpc. The medical board has been constituted which will do the postmortem,apart from forensic medicine expert from GMC has been called. The whole investigation is being filmed in the presence of the magistrate. The dead body has been recovered 20- 30 feet under water”. Local residents of Mantrigam again came out in protest on Monday demanding the administration be tough on drug pedders in the village.

