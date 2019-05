Srinagar: Gunfight ragged between militants and government forces in Yarwan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 20 Para, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation on Yarwan forests.

A senior police officer also told GNS that contact has been established with the hiding militants.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

