Governor congratulates KU for A+ accreditation

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, has congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad, staff and students for being awarded A+ accreditation by peer National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team. Governor has expressed happiness on the impressive performance of the university by securing 3.31 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 04. He urged for making the university a leading institute in teaching and research and wished it success in all its future academic endeavours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

