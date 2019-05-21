Clash near Jammu over anti-encroachment drive

Jammu:Two women fell unconscious and some people were injured in clashes with the police during an anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.

A team from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and the police launched a six-hour drive in Mandal area and faced stiff resistance from the people, an official said.

The protesters tried to prevent the police from demarcating the JDA lands and removing encroachments, resulting in clashes in which several people suffered injuries and two women fell unconscious. Some persons were also detained during the drive, the officials said.

The protesters also raised slogans and alleged bias. They alleged that some JDA officials are involved in the encroachment of the authority’s land in Jammu.

Former BJP legislator Choudhary Sukhnandan tried to prevent the anti-encroachment drive. He accused the the JDA officials of facilitating encroachments of top political leaders from Kashmir in other areas.

The authorities have removed encroachments on 48 acres of prime land located at Mandal, Jammu and others areas, the officials added. @PTI

