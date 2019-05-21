Budgam forests being cut down by timber smugglers, but DFO says ‘no such report’

Felling of trees has increased in Ramadan with the blessing of officials, locals allege

BUDGAM: Taking full advantage of the holy month of Ramadan, timber smugglers are having a field day in the lush green forests in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Sources told Kashmir Reader that since the beginning of the holy month, the once dense and thick forests of Budgam region are being cut down every day at a rapid pace. They said that smugglers have spread their operations to Khag, Drang, Kechwari, Khansahab, Sutaharan, Tosamaidan, Dodpathri and Beerwah areas. “Smugglers chop off the trees and then ferry the timber on vehicles and horses to different areas, including Srinagar,” locals said.

Locals alleged that when they told the authorities of the rampant smuggling and tree felling, the authorities instead of taking action informed the timber smugglers, who threatened locals of dire consequences if they created any obstacles in their business. Locals alleged that smugglers in connivance with officials of the forest department cut down precious Deodar and Kail trees in the odd hours, especially near the Sehri and Iftar times, while they (locals) helplessly watch forested areas turning into barren land.

Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Drang area, said, “Now the whole area has turned into a graveyard of forests with stumps of chopped Deodar and Kail trees indicating the destruction of forests by timber smugglers”.

Other forest areas like Sitaharan and Gogaldara present a similar scene, with stumps of freshly cut trees visible everywhere.

A resident of Sutaharan, requesting anonymity, said that it is impossible for timber smuggling to take place without the patronage of officials. Voicing the same allegation, a group of youngsters in Lassipora said that the month of Ramadan had literally turned out to be a blessing for the smugglers. “During Sehri and Iftaar time, when people are busy in prayers, the smugglers chop off the trees and carry them away on horses and vehicles,” they said. Pointing towards Tosamaidan forests, local youth said that the forested meadow which is being marketed as a tourist resort has been turned into a graveyard of forests in the past few years. The locals also expressed fear of ecological consequences in the wake of the massive deforestation.

Mohammad Iqbal, a science student, said that the problem is not just that so many trees have been cut down, but that the trees that remain will also be cut down soon at this rate. Due to increased activity of smugglers, Iqbal said, wild animals have now moved towards the villages, which has resulted in a surge of man-animal conflict. Water streams and ponds in these forests have also dried up now, he said. A senior citizen of Arizal, Abdullah Khan, while talking to Kashmir Reader said that about two decades ago, the forests were so dense that “one could not dare walk through them alone.”

“But now the situation is otherwise and the forest cover is thin,” he rued. Appealing to the forest department and to the state’s Governor to take serious note of the smuggling, locals said that they had still not lost hope that officials would take action to save the precious forests. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pir Panjal forest division Budgam, Mohammed Ashraf Katoo, denied that any timber smuggling or illegal felling of trees takes place in his jurisdiction. “The situation is quite normal here, in the entire Budgam division,” he said. “If there is any such report from somewhere, the department will look into it.”

